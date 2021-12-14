Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) shares traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

