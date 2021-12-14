Project Inverse (XIV) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $586,160.75 and approximately $235,686.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

