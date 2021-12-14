ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 446,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,983,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

