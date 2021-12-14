Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.87

Shares of Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

FPLPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

