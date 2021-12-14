Qtum Price Hits $9.13 (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $903.12 million and $211.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $9.13 or 0.00019310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,925,432 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

