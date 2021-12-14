Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KWR traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $233.19. 68,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $220.73 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.