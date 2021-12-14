QuickSwap Price Reaches $247.69 on Major Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $247.69 or 0.00516132 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $81.02 million and $15.77 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

