Quiztok Achieves Market Capitalization of $356.09 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 872.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $356.09 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 793.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21,152,410,775.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,259.40 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 411,191,188.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.06 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 270,087,654.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.21 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 401,476,649.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.99 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 411,191,193.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,542,298 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars.

