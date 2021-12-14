RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.38 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,937,142 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

