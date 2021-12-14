Raydium Market Capitalization Reaches $577.70 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. Raydium has a total market cap of $577.70 million and approximately $59.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $7.40 or 0.00015426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,057,604 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

