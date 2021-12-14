Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/13/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $356.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $349.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $296.00 to $282.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $327.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Veeva Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

VEEV stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

