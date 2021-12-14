Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

12/8/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/29/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Crescent Point Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 10,082,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,282. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 314,590 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 364,520 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

