Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Olympus (OCPNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS: OCPNY) in the last few weeks:

12/4/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

12/3/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OCPNY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Olympus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympus Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

