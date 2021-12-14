Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/2/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Semtech had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from the diversification strategy. Also, strong momentum across all end-markets served continues to be a key growth driver. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform and 10G PON products is persistently driving its top-line growth. Additionally, it is benefiting from increasing demand for its LoRa devices & LoRaWAN standard which is a tailwind. Also, solid traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets remains a positive. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and focus on fast-growing segments & regions continue to drive its performance. Yet, supply constraints in certain businesses remain concerns. Further, seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange headwinds remain risks for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

10/15/2021 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

