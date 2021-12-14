Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy (VET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):

12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.50.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.

11/12/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

10/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

