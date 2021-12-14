RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RDHL stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

