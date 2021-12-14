Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $224,673.28 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total transaction of $224,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.82 on Tuesday, reaching $670.97. 711,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $612.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.53.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
