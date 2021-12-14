Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.22).

Several analysts have weighed in on RNO shares. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €29.39 ($33.02) on Tuesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($113.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.32.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

