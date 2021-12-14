Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Volume Tops $139,910.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 18,487.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 19,080.6% higher against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $45.98 million and approximately $139,910.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Gnosis (GNO) traded 10,202,161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 3,979,651.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded 14,574,150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 10,352,609.5% against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4,276,601.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 8,575,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.