ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $662,300.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total value of $651,450.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.45. 15,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,171. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day moving average is $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

