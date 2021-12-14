Revomon (REVO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $900,342.00

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and $900,342.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

