Richard F. Wallman Sells 2,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ROP stock traded down $9.69 on Tuesday, hitting $466.28. 12,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,379. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

