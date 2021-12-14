RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $571,337.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $571,337.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

