Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 18568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSKD. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Riskified from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Riskified alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.