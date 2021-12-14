Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,601 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrödinger stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,641. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 46.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

