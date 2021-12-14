Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 44,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

