Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.80.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

