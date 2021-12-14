Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Argus

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

NYSE:ROK opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

