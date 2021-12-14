Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Argus

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Argus from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.
NYSE:ROK opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.83.
In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.