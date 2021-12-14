Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Lowered to 140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 150.00 to 140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 8,281,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

