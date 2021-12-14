Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target Lowered to 140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 150.00 to 140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of RYCEY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 8,281,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
