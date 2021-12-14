Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post earnings per share of ($3.70) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.47) and the lowest is ($3.92). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($5.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($18.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.53) to ($17.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 3,355,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.05. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

