RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops One Day Volume of $97,575.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $47,850.20 or 0.99708612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $121.98 million and $97,575.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

