RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €39.10 at Credit Suisse Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €39.00 ($43.82) to €39.10 ($43.93) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

