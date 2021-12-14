Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 392,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 336,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

