SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Cap of $27,554.55

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $27,554.55 and $9.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032784 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.