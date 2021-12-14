Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,841.38 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.42 per share, with a total value of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, with a total value of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. 6,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,301. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,935,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

