Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,398.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($18.47) and last traded at GBX 1,396 ($18.45), with a volume of 14502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.10).

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.16) to GBX 1,423 ($18.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.18) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.02).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,221.71. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.21), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($197,112.09).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

