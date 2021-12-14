Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

