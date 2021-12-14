Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Lowered to €137.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAFRY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

SAFRY stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

