Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Reaches $0.0002

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $592,198.81 and $3.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1,465,653,060.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,474.95 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1,456,334,004.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,398,763,227.20 or 0.00785671 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

