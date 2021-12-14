salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $265.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.42 and a 200 day moving average of $264.16. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

