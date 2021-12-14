Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SFRGY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

