Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

