SaTT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $866,630.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 4,806.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SaTT has traded up 4,410.8% against the U.S. dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $347.01 million and approximately $866,630.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SaTT

SaTT (SATT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

