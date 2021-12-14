Scala Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,060.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2,060.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

