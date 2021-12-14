Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

PG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. 145,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $158.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

