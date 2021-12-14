Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan Purchases 2,450 Shares

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabu Natarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Science Applications International alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of Science Applications International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. 8,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 35.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.