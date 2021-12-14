Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
