Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.