Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $543.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543 ($7.18) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.14), with a volume of 20742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 533 ($7.04).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 516.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £941.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44.

Get Scottish American Investment alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.18 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.08. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 527 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($41,786.71).

About Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.