SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of SEAC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,417,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,870. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

