Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Tops $601.22 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00008289 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $601.22 million and $6.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

